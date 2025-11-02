Daniel Johns started his “In Conversation” series at Sydney’s State Theatre last night (November 1st).

The Silverchair legend returned to the stage for the first of four intimate conversation shows, his first live appearances in over five years.

Following the opening Sydney show, Johns will now head to Brisbane, Melbourne, and Newscastle (see full dates below).

The shows, which feature “storytelling, film and music,” is in celebration of the worldwide premiere of What If the Future Never Happened?, his highly anticipated short film.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ was at the Sydney show, giving it a 4/5 rating.

“Daniel Johns promised a night of sitting on the couch and telling stories and sharing songs no one had heard before. The first clue that this would be exactly what was delivered was from the set – a stage decked out with a massive couch, coffee table, lamps and plant; definitely a lounge room vibe on display,” the review opened, before noting that Johns initially appeared anxious: “To a rapturous response, Johns appeared nervous when he came out. In his first appearance on stage in about five years, he shuffled on awkwardly. ‘I’m nervous as fuck,’ he declared at the start.”

Host Dylan Lewis was praised for doing “an excellent job” at calming Johns’ early nerves. Guests including photographer and videographer Luke Eblen were commended for making Johns feel at ease, creating a loose atmosphere at the show.

Johns’ “In Conversation” series promised previously unheard material and delivered it with the likes of “All the Time in the World”, an unreleased demo from Silverchair’s Neon Ballroom album (1999). “Being just a demo, it featured raw vocals and acoustic guitar with a hint of keyboard in it,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ said of the track. “Machina Collecta”, a track destined for a sixth Silverchair album that never arrived, also got an airing.

As the show progressed, Johns grew much more comfortable.

“From going from remarking how he was assured he wouldn’t be able to see the audience from the stage, he asked for the house lights to be turned up so he could see the crowd in its entirety. The aforementioned love in the room probably relaxed him further. He even had a cheeky vape on stage a couple of times,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s review noted.

“The crowd was enthusiastic for the unreleased material and engaged with the conversation. Johns described it as “my enormous family” in an enormous lounge room. Lewis possessed his usual loose interviewing style, injecting his offbeat humour into the conversation, while both he and Eblen acted as almost hype men throughout the evening, supportive of Johns with plenty of hugs throughout,” the review continued.

Directed by James Medlam, the sci-fi inspired What If the Future Never Happened? serves as a cinematic portal to the 1990s, following a teenage rockstar called Daniel on an ordinary day in regional Australia before his global conquest. Actor Rasmus King portrays the young Johns, while the narrative explores a chance interaction with a mysterious figure from the future. The featurette was shot in Newcastle on Awabakal Land in 2022, though Johns held its release to coincide with the 30th anniversary of frogstomp.

“Daniel Johns In Conversation: What If the Future Never Happened?”

Presented by Frontier Touring

All shows licensed all ages

Friday, November 7th

Newcastle Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW

civictheatrenewcastle.com.au

Sunday, November 9th

Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

ticketmaster.com.au