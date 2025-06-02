Just days before it was set to start, US singer-songwriter Daniel Seavey has postponed his Australian tour.

Scheduled to kick off this weekend in Perth, the Washington-born artist announced on social media that the shows have been called off.

“Hey guys, I got some pretty tough news yesterday. My doctor has ordered me to go on another 3 weeks of vocal rest to ensure that this problem completely resolves and never returns, which means I have to push back my shows in Australia a couple weeks,” the statement reads.

“I am so beyond devastated by the outcome of all of this and am so terribly sorry to everyone I am letting down. Europe, we are so close to having those new dates for you. My team and I are working as fast as we can to get those to you. I miss you all so much and can’t wait to see you again soon.”

The rescheduled dates will see the tour start in Auckland on August 2nd, followed by Melbourne on August 5th, Sydney on August 6th, Brisbane on August 8th, Adelaide on August 10th and Perth on August 12th.

All purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates.

Seavey’s last visit to Australia was in November, and it was a major trip: he toured with Dean Lewis, performed a sold-out headline show at The Lansdowne Hotel in Sydney, and surprised fans with an acoustic park performance and pop-up events at record stores. He also attended the Australian premiere of Wicked and serenaded Pesto the Penguin.

His debut album, Second Wind, dropped in March. Second Wind featured the title track along with recent singles “Gateway Drug”, “The Older You Get”, “Other People”, and “If I Ever Get to Heaven”. Seavey collaborated with producer Michael Pollack (Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber) to craft the album, drawing from early 2000s pop-rock influences.

Ahead of the tour, Rolling Stone AU/NZ asked Seavey to share his top five favourite things about Australia, which you can check out here.