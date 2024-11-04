Tasmania’s beloved Dark Mofo festival is set for a full return in 2025, after a brief hiatus was replaced by a smaller event this year. Organizsrs have announced a packed midwinter solstice lineup, promising an “ambitious art and music program.” The festival will include its hallmark rituals: the Winter Feast, Ogoh-Ogoh, Night Mass, and the Nude Solstice Swim. The main events will run from June 5th to June 15th, with the Nude Solstice Swim set for June 21st.

“Dark Mofo is back,” said Artistic Director Chris Twite. “For our eleventh chapter once more we’ll bathe the city in red and deliver two weeks of inspiring art, music and ritual. We’re giving Dark Mofo devotees a chance to access a limited pre-release of tickets to the sprawling behemoth, Night Mass.”

Although the full program is yet to be unveiled, there are a limited number of Night Mass pre-release tickets available here.

Twite added: “Night Mass is a beast, and this year it will evolve once more; worming its way through the city with new spaces, performances and experiences to dance, explore or crawl your way through.”

Dark Mofo’s full return in 2025 comes after an unexpected change of plans for the festival. Back in September 2023, organisers had announced a break for 2024 to “take stock” due to rising costs and other challenges.

