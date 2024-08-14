The lineup for Meredith Music Festival 2024 is here.

The festival will take place between December 6th-8th at Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre, and the newly announced bill is packed with both local and international stars.

Superstar producer Jamie xx, who recently brought out iconic football manager Jurgen Klopp during one of his sets, will perform at this year’s Meredith, as will acclaimed indie singer-songwriter Waxahatchee.

The likes of hip genre-hopping artist The Dare and riotous punk outfit Fat White Family will also make the journey to the festival from overseas.

From closer to home, Genesis Owusu, Angie McMahon, Good Morning, and Party Dozen are part of this year’s lineup.

The likes of BARKAA, Mannequin Pussy, Leo Sayer, DJ PGZ, and Essendon Airport also feature on the lineup. Check out the full Meredith Music Festival 2024 lineup below.

According to a press release, the second round of the ballot for tickets is open now until 10:32pm local time on Tuesday, August 20th. Anyone interested in the ballot can enter here.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The ballot was introduced in 2007 to distribute Meredith tickets in an equitable and stress-free manner, due to there being far more people interested in coming along than tickets available. Being in the ballot means you get first crack at tickets.

The announcement of the return of Meredith Music Festival comes just after the Australian live music industry suffered another setback with the news that Harvest Rock has been postponed.

Meredith Music Festival 2024

December 6th-8th

Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre

Ticket information available via mmf.com.au

Lineup

Jamie xx | Waxahatchee | Genesis Owusu | Mk.gee

ZAPP, Angie McMahon | The Dare | Glass Beams | Fat White Family

Mannequin Pussy | Princess Superstar | BARKAA | Frenzee

Leo Sayer | Olof Dreijer | Good Morning | MIKE | Party Dozen

Mainline Magic Orchestra | DJ PGZ | Essendon Airport | Ayebatonye

YARA | Precious Bloom | The Central Australian Aboriginal Women’s Choir

In2stellar | Keanu Nelson | William & the Split Bills

City of Ballarat Municipal Brass Band