Daryl Braithwaite is stopping playing live.

The ARIA Hall of Fame singer broke the news to fans in a social media post overnight.

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the difficult and sad decision to step back from performing live gigs,” he revealed.

“For some time now it has been increasingly physically challenging for me to sing comfortably and as a result it has taken the joy out of performing, which has always been so important to me.

“I have loved the 58 years of being a part of the music industry.”

Braithwaite’s message concluded: “I sincerely want to thank all of the dedicated and loyal supporters and all of the people and organisations that I have been associated with who have been such a significant part of my singing life. With much love and I thank you.”

The comments section was quickly filled with an outpouring of love and support.

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“Daryl we know how hard this decision must have been. We love you!” Vika and Linda wrote. “You’ve been such a special part of our lives and we are sending you all our love and support.”

“Wow !!! This is huge ! A big call !! Daryl … your magnificent career speaks for itself … Your generous humanitarian work is an example… Your legacy is intact! Congratulations! Enjoy … much love and respect,” said TV presenter Richard Wilkins.

“You will be missed on the scene but we celebrate your amazing music and beautiful voice and simply YOU,” wrote Kate Ceberano.

Check out Braithwaite’s full Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daryl Braithwaite (@daryl.braithwaite)

Braithwaite was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2017, following a stellar career that included many hits in the top 40, including “You’re My World” and “The Horses”.

He was nominated for a slew of ARIA Awards before his Hall of Fame induction, including for Best Male Artist in consecutive years (1991-1992).