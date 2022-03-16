Hall and Oates vocalist Daryl Hall has confirmed speculation that he was asked to jump ship and join Van Halen after David Lee Roth left the band.

Speaking to on New York radio station Q104.3 Hall reflected on the proposition that came from Eddie Van Halen.

“I knew those guys really well,” he said. “We actually shared some… crew and things like that. David [Lee Roth] had just left the band, and Eddie [Van Halen] asked me, ‘Do you wanna join Van Halen, man?’”

Hall then went on to say that he turned down the offer, but he believes Eddie was serious about the opportunity.

Daryl added: “He was half-joking, but I think he was serious. I really do believe he was serious, and I took it seriously. I said, ‘Man, I think not. I think I’ve got my own shit going on.’”

Hall co-founded Hall and Oates in 1970 and the duo is still making music together. Some of their biggest hits include ‘You Make My Dreams’, ‘Maneater’ and ‘Rich Girl’.

David Lee Roth left Van Halen back in 1985 to pursue an acting.

On July 4, Rolling Stone reported that “Van Halen is on permanent hold. Eddie, who’s rumored to be scouting around for a new lead singer, is writing songs with Patty Smyth and planning to collaborate with Pete Townsend. As for David Lee Roth, he intends to pursue an acting career full time and is developing his own movie.”

After more than two decades away from the band, Roth rejoined Van Halen in 2006 for a hugely successful North American tour.

Lead guitarist of Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen, died on October 6, 2020, at the age of 65. The official cause of death is listed on his death certificate as a cerebrovascular accident or stroke but he has also been battling cancer prior to his death.

