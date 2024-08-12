Tait McGregor will shine a light on homegrown and international artists with “Date With Tait,” which returns for a second season.

Returning from Friday, Aug. 16th, the online series launches with Tait interviewing U.S. singer-songwriter Lizzy McAlpine.

Viewers should expect a good laugh from episode one. “If you want to know how Lizzy would fare in a zombie apocalypse or what her secret toy obsession is, her love languages or even if she can recall the last time she was kissed, this episode is for you,” McGregor tells Tone Deaf. “We laugh, we blush, we go deep and we get silly.”

The idea for “Date With Tait” was born out of the pandemic-induced lockdowns. “When I was hosting my Instagram Live music chat show, The Tait Night Show, I’d fleshed out segments including ‘Date With Tait’ — one that I never incorporated because I thought it deserved a full show,” says McGregor, shortlisted for music journalist of the year at the 2024 AWMAs.

“Once I was finally able to get back to in-person interviews at the end of 2022, I tested the concept with bbno$ and my quest to fall in love hasn’t stopped since!”

Season One of “Date With Tait” featured a lineup of big hitter music acts; including bbno$ (Canada), LAUREL (U.K.), YNG Martyr (Australia), Drax Project (NZ) and Sam Fischer (Australia).

When asked to pick a favourite, McGregor says: “Don’t make me pick favourites, I couldn’t do that to my exes! I will say that bbno$ has been my only second Date on the show – we have great chemistry, he’s generous with his interviews, plus I got him a gift of a lifetime.

“And I had an unexpectedly fun time with dodie, who I didn’t know too much about before I asked her on a date.”

Visit Tait McGregor’s YouTube for more.