He’s got over four million monthly Spotify listeners and his music has soundtracked thousands of TikTok videos, but Sam Fischer says he still feels somewhat anonymous in his home country.

“I feel like I’m still having to tell people I’m Australian,” the Sydney-born singer-songwriter told Rolling Stone AU/NZ this week.

Fischer just released a single with Guy Sebastian, “Antidote”, and the latter recalled being surprised by finding out Fischer’s origins after being impressed by his 2018 hit, “This City”.

“It was actually my A&R guy, Pat, at the time who showed me that song. And he’s like, “This guy’s Aussie.” I was like, “Hang on. What do you mean Aussie?” Sebastian told Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

Fischer will soon have the chance to boost his profile in his home country at his upcoming Australian shows: he heads to Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne this May before continuing his global tour (see full details below). He’s touring in support of his 2023 debut album, I Love You, Please Don’t Hate Me, which featured big-name guest stars in the form of Amy Shark, Meghan Trainor, and Demi Lovato.

“That’s what I’m working on right now, letting the Australian public know I’m actually Australian,” he told the publication. “I can’t wait to come back and play. It’s gonna be amazing. The stage is where I thrive, it’s where I live. So I’m excited to be fulfilling that dream, finally. I’ll be broke as hell by the end of it, but it will be great.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Fischer and Sebastian discussed Australian Idol, Bollywood movies, their solo music, and more.

Sam Fischer and Guy Sebastian’s “Antidote” is out now.

Sam Fischer 2024 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via samfischermusic.com

May 9th

The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD

May 10th

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW

May 11th

Howler, Melbourne, VIC