Reports emerged this week that the original bassist for Coal Chamber, Rayna Foss, was reported missing as far back as September. According to her own daughter, though, this couldn’t be further from the truth.

On September 13th, Fox TV affiliate WVUE made a post informing that Foss had bene reported missing the previous week by a manager at the New Orleans group home where the musician was living.

“Foss is described as being 5-foot-3 and 200 pounds,” is how they described the 51 year old. “There is no last known clothing description available. Anyone with additional information on Foss’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.”

After the wider media got hold of the story this week, it’s now prompted her daughter, Kayla Rose, to set the record straight on social media.

“I’ve seen all of the posts regarding that my mother Rayna has been missing since September. I have no idea where these stories are coming from,” Rose wrote. “I spoke to my mother as recently as yesterday, and we have never lost contact.

My grandparents have also been in contact with my mother, and we all know exactly where she is. I have a message in to the New Orleans Police Department advising them of this and am waiting for them to respond.”

Rose also addressed rumours about her mother and Coal Chamber frontman Dez Fafara. “I’ve also seen other stories about Dez – my mother’s old singer – and a feud with my father Morgan. These are also false. My dad and Dez are friends and have been for a long time.

I’m confused where all of this started from, but it can stop now. Hopefully there won’t be a next time, but maybe someone can check before running these stories that end up disrupting my entire family in the future.”

Foss was the bassist in the band’s lineup between 1994 and their first breakup in 2003. She didn’t return for their reunion from 2011 until 2016.

