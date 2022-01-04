Coal Chamber’s founding bassist Rayna Foss has been missing for four months, according to various news reports.

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) has been searching for Foss since early September last year.

She was reported missing on September 7th by the manager of her group home.

In a police report filed at the time, Foss is described 5 foot 3 inches tall and 200 pounds, but there is no information as to what she was wearing when last seen.

Foss, 51, was a founding member of Coal Chamber, playing bass with the band from 1994 until 1999, briefly being replaced by Nadja Peulen in 1999-2000 before re-joining the band until 2002.

She appeared on the band’s first three albums – their self-titled debut in 1997, 1999’s Chamber Music and 2002’s Dark Days.

Foss was not involved with Coal Chamber’s reformation from 2011 until 2016, during which time they wrote and recorded fourth album Rivals.

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

She was formerly married to Sevendust drummer Morgan Rose, with whom she shares a daughter.

A week after Foss went missing, local Fox TV station WVUE issued the following notice via its official Facebook page:

“MISSING: Rayna Foss, 51, was last seen by a group home manager on Sept. 7, according to NOPD (New Orleans Police Department). Foss is described as being 5-foot-3 and 200 pounds. There is no last known clothing description available. Anyone with additional information on Foss’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.”

Foss described how she came to join Coal Chamber in a rare interview a year after the band got signed: “I worked with Dez (Fafara)’s ex-wife and when they were looking for a new bass player, she told Dez ‘I have a friend at work who plays the bass,’ and I really didn’t,” she said.

“So he called up…said to come down and audition. So I said ‘fuck it’ and did it, and I got it. Eight days later I played my first show.”