It was an all-star affair as artists took to the stage to celebrate the life of late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Joan Jett, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard, Travis Barker, Kesha, Josh Homme, Joe Walsh, Wolfgang Van Halen and more came joined the Foo fighters in a musical extravaganza at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Tuesday to pay tribute to the late music legend.

Amid the slew of singers was a surprise appearance from comedian Dave Chappelle, who performed Radiohead’s megahit ‘Creep’, much to fans’ surprise.

“Everyone needs to sing this shit,” Chappelle told the crowd as the crowd joined in.

At the conclusion of the song, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl added cheekily, “Didn’t see that one coming, did you?”

Chappelle then introduced Josh Homme, Nile Rodgers, and Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney to the stage to perform a cover of David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’.

It was an emotional evening for all involved, with the Foo Fighters addressing the audience prior to the show, saying, “This is the hometown shit, so you gotta make it loud.

“What we really wanted to do was to pay tribute to Taylor in a way that you could sort of spend some time in his musical mind, which could be a pretty terrifying place,” Grohl added.

“But just as the show in London, we’ve all gathered here to celebrate this person that has touched our lives, whether from afar or for all of his friends and family and loved ones and musician buddies and heroes that are here tonight.

“If any of you have ever had the blessing to have spent time with Taylor Hawkins, you’ll know that that dude could make you fucking smile and dance and laugh and sing,” he continued, his voice cracking with emotion. “So what we’ve done is we brought an even fucking crazier cast of characters for you tonight… by the people that Taylor loved and by the people that loved Taylor.”

At the previous Taylor Hawkins tribute concert that took place earlier this month at London’s Wembley Stadium, Chappelle also recalled a fond memory of his time with Hawkins.

“November 2020, I had the honour of hosting Saturday Night Live with the musical guest, Foo Fighters,” he told Wembley Stadium. “It was a very special night, we had a very wonderful time and after the show, me and the band were talking about what our favourite karaoke songs were. Mine was ‘Creep’ [by Radiohead]. Dave Grohl called me and asked me to sing ‘Creep’ with them at Madison Square Garden. I had smoked some reefer so I agreed.

“Right before I went on, they said, ‘Taylor Hawkins is gonna sing one song and then your up’. And Taylor sang Queen, ‘Somebody To Love’. Now let me tell u something, I never get nervous to come on stage but Taylor killed that shit. I was terrified and the walls of Madison Square Garden were shaking.”

Chappelle added, “In that room in Madison Square Garden, even though I had met the Foo Fighters many nights, I felt like I met them for the first time. I’ve seen Taylor be a rock star many nights but it was my first time seeing him be a dad, and what a cool fucking dad. It was the first time that Dave Grohl and I ever even mentioned the name Kurt Cobain. It was the first time we ever even talked about our love of jazz and go-go music and Taylor’s son Shane was soaking it all in. He sat there, he asked the best questions – not about fame, always about art.”

He added, “Taylor Hawkins is a legend of a man, he’s a legend of a musician and he’s a legend of a father and Shane, I’m very proud ’cause I saw you play for your father and I’m happy to see you and god bless you.”

Check out Dave Chappelle perform Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ below: