Some of the biggest names in music turned out to celebrate Taylor Hawkins during Foo Fighters’ all-star tribute concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Taylor’s 16-year-old son, Shane, filled in for his father during Foo Fighters’ penultimate performance of the six-hour event – a powerful rendition of ‘My Hero’.

Shane Hawkins, the 16 year old son of the late Taylor Hawkins playing the drums during “My Hero” with the Foo Fighters during the tribute show to his dad, has me 😭 pic.twitter.com/pBiyPurMC9 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) September 4, 2022

Comedian Dave Chappelle shared an anecdote about the time first he met Shane backstage at a Foo Fighters show.

“I met a kid, who must have been 12 or 13 years old, and I asked him, ’cause he had skate shoes on, if he skated. And he said, ‘I don’t skate because I don’t want to hurt my arm.’ And I said what kind of answer is that? A simple yes or no would have sufficed,” Chappelle said. “The kid said, ‘I want to be a drummer, like my father.’ In that room, in Madison Square Garden, even though I met Foo Fighters many nights, I felt like I met [Taylor] for the first time… It was my first time seeing [Taylor] being a dad. And what a cool fucking dad.”

Dave Grohl’s 16-year-old daughter Violet sang lead on covers of Jeff Buckley’s ‘Last Goodbye’ and ‘Grace’ with the backing of her father, Greg Kurstin, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, and Jason Falkner.

violet grohl with his dad dave grohl playing last goodbye in tribute of taylor hawkins 🖤 pic.twitter.com/7rcMI7Tymt — jeff buckley archive (@jbuckleyarchive) September 3, 2022

She also fronted a brilliant rendition of ‘Valerie’ with accompaniment from Mark Ronson, Chaney, and Falkner.

The Foo Fighters themselves delivered a powerful and emotional set to close out the show.

After acting as a house band of sorts alongside such legendary guests as AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, the Police’s Stewart Copeland and Queen’s Roger Taylor and Brian May, the band somehow maintained enough energy to charge through their own set.

With Dave Grohl visibly fighting back tears as he began the band’s hit ‘Times Like These’ solo, the remaining Foo Fighters launched into an emotional yet fitting tribute for their fallen brother.

Dave Grohl breaks down mid way through Times Like These – I’m bawling my eyes out too #taylorhawkinstribute pic.twitter.com/V7JkLc0ZtF — Benjamin Wright (@benwrightjourno) September 3, 2022

The Foos welcomed guest drummers on all of the songs bar one: Josh Freese performed the first two songs, Blink-182’s Travis Barker performed two more, before Nandi Bushell took the stage to perform ‘Learn to Fly’. The Darkness drummer, Rufus Taylor, and Omar Hakim also took on percussion duties.

Nothing to see here but 10 year old Nandi Bushell channeling Taylor Hawkins while playing with the Foo Fighters in Wembley Arena in front if 60K people. Yes, I said 10 years old. #taylorhawkinstribute 🥲😃🤯 pic.twitter.com/fRsLQR6W6f — Cindy McNary #TeamNormal (@Nadomom) September 3, 2022

“I hope that you guys felt the love from all of us and all the performers,” the frontman remarked before launching into the final song, ‘Everlong’: “This one’s for Taylor.” Appropriately, the song was performed without a drummer – or any other band members. Instead, Grohl closed out the show poignantly by himself.

“I love you Taylor,” the rocker proclaimed after the song’s final notes. “Let’s hear it big and loud for Taylor fucking Hawkins!”