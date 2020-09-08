In news that will no doubt delight fans of classic rock everywhere, Dave Grohl and AC/DC’s Brian Johnson have joined forces for a new documentary.

Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl, set to air on UK television channel Sky Arts later this month, will see Grohl sit down with the former AC/DC frontman to discuss their illustrious careers.

As the documentary’s official synopsis states, Grohl and Johnson are to meet at the Foo Fighters’ Studio 606 in California to “share stories about life on the road.”

News of the documentary comes after the Foo Fighters were forced to cancel their planned tour of the US due to coronavirus restrictions. The band had intended to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album by playing 11 shows across nine states.

On top of the tour’s cancellation, Grohl also revealed to Q Magazine in May that the band had “shelved” the release of their upcoming album off the back of the global pandemic.

Meanwhile, Johnson has reportedly reunited with AC/DC to record new music.

After having left the band back in 2016 due to hearing loss, Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider claimed in a Feburary interview on SiriusXM that Johnson had “told [him] a lot of stuff” about upcoming plans.

“He told me a lot of stuff, and a lot of stuff that I don’t wanna say,” he said, “but we know from the photos, and Brian confirmed it, they’ve been in the studio, they’ve been recording.”

More recently, Snider told ABC News Radio that new record will be a “miracle of technology.”

“What will be achieved, the reuniting of the band that we know for one more album, is gonna be uplifting and heartbreaking at the same time,” he said.

While it is not yet clear if and when Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl will get an Australian air date, it will premiere in the UK on September 17.

Watch Foo Fighters cover ‘Let There Be Rock’ by AC/DC: