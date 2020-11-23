One of our sole sources of joy over these treacherous few months has been the drum battle between Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and 10-year-old music wunderkind Nandi Bushell.

The pair have been engaged in a healthy bit of back-and-forth competition, with their drumming chops on full display. Bushell first challenged Grohl to a drum-off back in August, after delivering a blistering cover of Fooeys anthem ‘Everlong.’

Grohl responded to the challenge by uploading a performance of Them Crooked Vultures ‘Dead End Friends’ — which Bushell met with a perfect replication.

To celebrate her virtuosic talents, Grohl enlisted the help of the Grohlettes (his daughters) to perform a theme song specifically penned for Nandi. “She got the power/ She got the soul/ Gonna save the world with her rock & roll!” the song went.

Now, Grohl has officially admitted defeat. During a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Grohl was asked about the friendly rivalry.

“She’s beating the crap out of her drum set, and when she does drum rolls, she screams,” Grohl said, musing on Nandi’s cover of Nirvana’s 1991 track ‘In Bloom’. “I was like, oh my God, this kid is a force of nature.”

Nandi Bushell has accepted Grohl’s admission of defeat, taking to Instagram to write “Mr Grohl. Our #EPIC Battle has been one of the greatest in #ROCK history. I accepted your submission of defeat. The happiness and joy our battle has brought will only be amplified when we create the greatest rock song EVER WRITTEN!!!”

Elsewhere during the Colbert appearance, Grohl detailed the Foo Fighters forthcoming record, Medicine at Midnight, set to arrive on Friday, February 5th.

“We started recording about a year ago in October 2019,” he shared. “And instead of booking a studio like every other band, we thought, ‘OK, let’s book a house.’”

Grohl went on to reveal that he and the rest of the band believe that the house was haunted. “Things were kind of being tinkered with when we weren’t around. … We would come back in the morning, and instruments would be de-tuned, you’d hear things on the Pro Tools, levels on our mixing board were changed.

“We set up a baby cam to see if we could see any paranormal activity. It freaked us out! The album is nine songs, because we just recorded nine and got the hell out of there.”

Check out Dave Grohl on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: