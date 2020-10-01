Things between Nandi Bushell and Dave Grohl keep escalating as the 10-year-old drumming sensation has now penned an original song for the rocker.

In case you’ve missed it, Grohl has found himself embroiled in the most wholesome ‘feud’ with a young drummer from Britain, Nandi Bushell.

It all began when Nandi shared her drum cover of ‘Everlong’ and challenging the Foo Fighters frontman to a drum battle, which he readily accepted by sharing a drum performance of ‘Dead End Friends’ by Them Crooked Vultures, Grohl’s supergroup with Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme and Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones.

Undeterred, Nandi responded with her own ‘Dead End Friends’ drum cover where she matched Grohl beat for beat.

The Foo Fighters frontman was incredibly impressed with Nandi’s performance, so much so he followed it up by writing her her very own theme song on the fly.

Unsurprisingly, Nandi was super stoked with her own theme song and now after a brief period of radio silence, she has responded by announcing on Twitter that she’s penned her own original song in tribute to Grohl.

“The song you wrote for me was truly, truly EPIC! You really are LEGENDARY!” she tweeted. “I wrote a song for you to say THANK YOU! It’s called ‘ROCK and GROHL, The EPIC Battle’! I hope you love my song, as much as I love your song for me! @foofighters #EPICBattle.”

As for the song itself, it is a catchy-as-hell tune titled ‘Rock and Grohl’ featuring Nandi playing guitar, drums, and a bass (which is almost the same size as she is), and a chorus proclaiming “rock and roll will help me save the world.”

After the 2020 we’ve had, this ridiculously wholesome ‘feud’ between Nandi Bushell and Dave Grohl is exactly the sort of thing we need right now, and it seems like the 10-year-old drumming sensation’s declaration that “rock and roll will help me save the world” may indeed carry some weight.

Check out the original song Nandi Bushell wrote for Dave Grohl: