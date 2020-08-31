Dave Grohl has accepted 10-year-old musician Nandi Bushell’s challenge to a socially-distanced drum off.

The budding musician shared a searing cover of Foo Fighters’ hit ‘Everlong’ on August 17th. The performance has since been viewed over 500,000 times on YouTube and 2 million times on Twitter.

In the video’s caption, Nandi through down the gauntlet and challenged Grohl to the drum battle of the ages.

Check out Nandi Bushell’s drum cover of ‘Everlong’ by the Foo Fighters:

“My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and all the @Foo Fighters! Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN,” Bushell wrote in the video’s caption.

Grohl took to Twitter to real to Bushell that he had been bombarded with text about her impressive cover. “Hey @Nandi_Bushell!” He captioned the post. “Challenge accepted. Haven’t played these songs in a loooooong time…..thanks for the inspiration!!! Your move!!!”

During the video, Grohl addressed Bushell, admitting “I haven’t played that song since the day I recorded it in 1997,” he said. “Our drummer Taylor Hawkins plays ‘Everlong’ for us every single night. But Nandi, in the last week, I’ve gotten at least 100 texts from people all over the world saying, ‘This girl is challenging you to a drum-off, what are you gonna do?’

This isn’t the first time Nandi Bushell has made an impression in the rock world. You may remember that earlier this year, the little virtuoso unleashed a blistering cover of Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Guerilla Radio’.

The cover, which was performed amid the unfurling Black Lives Matter movement, was noticed by Rage’s own Tom Morello. Morello, impressed by the multi-instrumentalist, took his support to the next level and gifted her a Fender Soul Power Stratocaster.

“Hey Nandi, I’d like you to have this guitar as a gift from me to you because you rock so great, and to see someone rocking so great who is so young, it really gives me hope for the future,” Morello said in a video shared to the young prodigy’s YouTube account.

Check out Tom Morello gifting young musician Nandi Bushell his signature Fender Strat: