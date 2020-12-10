Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin are set to celebrate Hanukkah by releasing eight songs over the next eight evenings of the holiday.

Dubbed the Hanukkah Sessions, the project will see the duo record eight songs by eight Jewish artists.

“This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, this year, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah,” Grohl said. “By recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah.”

The duo have kept the songs they intend on covering a surprise. I’d personally love to see Grohl try his hand at covering a HAIM number.

With all the mishegas of 2020, @GregKurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year. Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims. L’chaim!! pic.twitter.com/baTduQYdBW — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 10, 2020

Dave Grohl and co have been keeping busy recently. Last month, Foo Fighters dropped their first new music since 2017’s Concrete and Gold, with funky new single ‘Shame Shame’. The track is taken off the band’s forthcoming new record, Medicine at Midnight, set to drop in February.

“[‘Shame Shame’] kind of stands out on the record, it’s definitely a little different than anything we’ve ever done before and it’s a little bit different than anything else on the record, although the record has a lot of songs that are, you know, groove-based like this one is,” guitarist Chris Shiflett told us about the track.

In the meantime, the band has been keeping us satiated by digging through the archives and releasing a series of delectable EP’s. The most recent offering, Live On The Radio 1996, boasts a collection of songs that the band originally recorded in March 1996.

The EP features acoustic versions of the band’s early songs, recorded 24 years ago by Scott Weiss for a segment on his radio show ROCKLINE.