The music video for Foo Fighters’ new single ‘Shame Shame’ is here and it’s a big contrast to the goofy stuff they usually put out.

Having chatted to us about how their new single ‘Shame Shame’ came about before debuting it for the first time during their musical guest spot on SNL, Foo Fighters have now dropped the music video for their latest banger.

And it’s a stark contrast to what the band usually does for their music videos.

For those who are unaware of Foo Fighters’ approach to music videos, they’re usually full blown comedic show pieces where the members goof around (like Learn To Fly) or they’re flashy showcases of the band performing (like The Pretender).

But for ‘Shame Shame’, things take a bit more of a dramatic and somewhat nightmarish turn.

Directed by Paola Kudacki and starring Algerian-French actress and dancer Sofia Boutella (The Mummy, Atomic Blonde, Kingsman), the ‘Shame Shame’ music video is filmed entirely in black and white, and features only Dave Grohl from the band.

Leaning into the song’s themes of shame and guilt, the video features several gnarly shots of Dave, his broken guitar, and Boutella dancing all around him like a specter forever tormenting him.

One particularly notable show sees Dave digging his own grave with said broken guitar, which is about as nightmarish as it comes.

Having chatted to Chris Shiflett and Nate Mendel about what to expect from Medicine At Midnight, Foo Fighters’ upcoming 10th album, they said how the new single is pretty representative of the new funky direction they were going for this time around.

Nate also noted that whereas previous albums had songs that mean “absolutely fucking nothing” (like ‘White Limo’ in Wasting Light), there’s apparently no song quite as irreverent as that on Medicine At Midnight.

One thing’s for sure, we’re going to be eagerly awaiting what that album has in store for us when it drops on February 5th, 2021.

Check out ‘Shame Shame’ by Foo Fighters: