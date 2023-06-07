It’s been an emotional period for Foo Fighters. After fairly taking their time recuperating following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year, the band returned to the touring circuit late last month, accompanied by Hawkins’ replacement Josh Freese.

To mark this huge transition, Dave Grohl shared an emotional handwritten letter to fans on social media.

“Now that we’ve returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us,” he wrote. “Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears.”

Grohl continued: “And when I see your joy, it brings me joy. But, I see you… and it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together. Because we’ve always done this together. Time and time again. See you soon.”

You can read Grohl’s full letter below. The rocker hasn’t shied away from acknowledging the different nature of a Foo Fighters live show these days.

During the band’s appearance at Boston Calling in May, Grohl discussed how strange it felt to be there. “It’s funny feeling being up here with you guys tonight, but I feel like let’s do it together, we can make this thing feel alright,” he said onstage. “It’s different now. To see you and sing these songs to you, a lot of them mean something new now.”

Hawkins’ presence is also all over Foo Fighters’ new album, But Here We Are. “Dave Grohl gives himself over to arena-sized grief, reckoning, and resolve on the band’s most propulsive and purposeful music of the last two decades,” Pitchfork wrote in a positive review.

