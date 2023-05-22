Foo Fighters have unveiled their new live drummer, Josh Freese.

The renowned session drummer has previously played with Guns N’ Roses, Nine Inch Nails, Devo and many more bands, and will now join Dave Grohl and co. on tour this year.

Freese was revealed as the replacement for the late, great Taylor Hawkins during the band’s livestream event, Foo Fighters: Preparing Music for Concerts, over the weekend.

Prior to Freese being unveiled, the band put on a funny skit that featured appearances from Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Tool’s Danny Carey, and Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee pretending to be potential new drummers.

Freese is no stranger to Foo Fighters, having participated in the band’s tribute shows last year. He joined the lineup on drums for performances of “Times Like These” and “All My Life”.

Foo Fighters: Preparing Music for Concerts was filmed at the band’s 606 Studios, and featured live performances of old favourites and new songs alongside behind-the-scenes footage. The stream is available to watch for the next 72 hours via Veeps.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

🤯JOSH FREESE ES EL NUEVO BATERISTA DE FOO FIGHTERS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/u6WlUC54S5 — Pogopedia (@Pogopedia) May 21, 2023

Last week, Foo Fighters shared their second song since the passing of Hawkins.

Titled “Under You”, the song will feature on the band’s forthcoming album, But Here We Are, which will be their first record released without their late drummer.

“Under You” is the follow-up to “Rescued”, released by the band last month when they initially announced their forthcoming album.

The 10-strong collection was co-produced by the band alongside Greg Kurstin, the producer of the band’s last album, 2021’s Medicine at Midnight. As it stands, it’s unclear who Grohl and co. have recruited to replace Hawkins on drums on the album (and for their upcoming tour).

Foo Fighters are about to embark on a gruelling 2023 touring schedule, including a series of festival appearances confirmed for Riot Fest, Austin City Limits Fest, Ohana Fest and more.