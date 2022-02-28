Dave Grohl has sung Liam Gallagher’s praises, calling him “one of the last few remaining rockstars”.

Grohl and Gallagher recently teamed up for the new track ‘Everything’s Electric’, which sees Grohl on drums and Gallagher on lead vocals.

Speaking of their time writing and producing the song together, Grohl showered the younger Gallagher brother with compliments

“I love being in the same room as Liam. It’s like putting a fucking quarter in a juke box and just turning it up with that guy. It’s fucking great. Obviously, he’s an amazing singer and he’s a fucking rock star. He is one of the few last remaining rock stars,” Grohl told NME.

The Foo Fighter’s frontman says that he was bought on board to work on ‘Everything’s Electric’ because Gallagher and the song’s producer wanted a specific type of beat.

“He [Gallagher] was making a song [‘Everything’s Electric’] with the producer Greg Kurstin and they needed a beat which I think was described as something ‘Sabotage’-esque and so I fucking served it up. I served up the beats. And the fucking single turned out great. I love that song I honestly do. I was dancing to it the other night,” he said.

In a 2018 interview with NME, Gallagher mentioned that Foo Fighter’s had contacted him numerous times with the suggestion of working together.

“They keep texting me, man. They wanted to do one tune, but I dunno – I’ll do it one day, but I’m too busy doing this at the moment. But I do like them – I think Foo Fighters have got good tunes. I think Dave Grohl’s very talented, and so is the band,” he said at the time.

Everything’s Electric is the lead single from Gallagher’s upcoming C’mon You Know album and the former Oasis star debuted the track at the BRIT Awards this year.

Check out ‘C’mon You Know’ by Liam Gallagher and Dave Grohl: