Liam Gallagher has shared a teaser clip of his new song ‘Everything’s Electric’, which was co written by Dave Grohl, who also plays drums on the track.

The new single is from his upcoming third solo record, C’mon You Know, which is slated for release on May 27th, 2022. While Liam dropped a snippet of the new track today, ‘Everything’s Electric’ will be officially released tonight on streaming platforms, and is set for a live debut a The BRIT Awards on February 8, 2022.

The snippet was posted on Gallagher’s Instagram account, and captioned, “EVERYTHING’S ELECTRIC MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. C’MON YOU KNOW LG x”.

With ‘Everything’s Electric’ Grohl and Gallagher set out to create a rock song in the vein of Beastie Boys ‘Sabotage’ and The Rolling Stones ‘Gimme Shelter’.

Gallagher has recently shared that one of the tracks on C’mon You Know will be about his estranged brother, Noel Gallagher.

Speaking to The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X (via NME), Gallagher was asked to name his favourite track on the album, which is due out on May 27th, 2022.

“The next single is gonna be called ‘Better Days’ and it’s full of sunshine,” he said.

“And then there’s another one, ‘I Wish I Had More Power’, and it’s dedicated to Noel. Yeah, it’s a naughty little tune, but it’s lovely.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gallagher was asked about his solo return to Knebworth, UK this year, as part of the 25th-anniversary celebrations of Oasis’ shows at the venue in August 1996.

“This is history part two, mate… I am excited. I mean, I’ve done it before and it was mega,” he said.

He continued: “And the beautiful thing about it is – obviously I can’t remember much of it – but I get the chance to do it again. Obviously I’m older and a little bit more wiser, and I’m going to milk it, you know what I mean? I’m going to really take it in. I’m buzzing, man.”

