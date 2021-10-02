Dave Grohl dropped all sorts of interesting tidbits in his appearance on The Graham Norton Show, but perhaps the most touching was his revelation that a hitchhiker helped him move on from the death of Kurt Cobain.

During his appearance on the hit show last night, Grohl said that he was emotionally lost when his former band-mate and close friend, Kurt Cobain, passed.

“The three and half years I was in the band was a lifetime,” he began.

“So much changed in that time, not just in music but in the world. It was a beautiful time, a renaissance, and an emotional awaking when people felt it was OK to be themselves. It was amazing.

“When Kurt died and it all ended I didn’t know what to do with my life. I couldn’t listen to music anymore because it hurt too much so I tried to escape and went to Ireland to soul search.”

Grohl revealed that it was a random encounter with a hitchhiker in Ireland that helped him come to terms with the loss of Cobain.

“I was trying to figure out my life when I picked up a hitchhiker who was wearing a Kurt Cobain t-shirt and I thought, ‘Even in this remote place I can’t outrun life’.

“So I went home and started over with the Foo Fighters. I needed to survive and get on with life.”

During the interview, Grohl also revealed that Paul McCartney gave his daughter, Harper, her first piano lesson at 5 years old. Grohl explained that Paul McCartney came around to his house for a family dinner.

“We have wine and pizza and we were hanging out, and it was time for Paul to go,” Grohl said.

“Paul and Nancy were leaving and there was a piano in the corner of the room, and he just can’t help himself.”

“So he sits down at the piano and starts playing ‘Lady Madonna’… In my fucking house!” Grohl said in awe.

“My mind is blown, I can’t believe this is happening. This is like the most crazy full-circle moment of my entire life. My daughter Harper, who I think was five at the time, is watching Paul McCartney on the piano and she goes to the kitchen and gets a coffee cup, puts some change in it and puts it on top of the piano like it’s a tip jar.”

“She’d never taken a lesson to play any instrument at that point and she sat down and watched his hands. They sat down together, and he was showing her what to play, and they wrote a song together.”

“I saw my daughter getting her first piano lesson from Paul McCartney and I took a video. The next morning I woke up… And I heard her playing the song they’d written the night before.”

Watch Dave Grohl speak about the piano lesson: