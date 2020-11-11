As Foo Fighters ramp up the promotion for their forthcoming 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight, Dave Grohl is weighing on on the meaty topics, like his relationship with Elon Musk’s electric car Tesla.

Grohl recently sat down for an interview with Absolute Radio, where he discussed everything from Foo Fighters grand plans for 2020, the new album, staying sane through quarantine and more.

During the interview, Grohl was asked what the worst car he’s ever owned is. Where most of us would cite a shitbox, early-90s Corolla, Grohl’s vehicular woes are projected at the significantly less shitty Tesla.

“I’d say it’s a Tesla,” shared Dave Grohl. I mean, that thing is – if something goes wrong with the Tesla, it’s like trying to repair a satellite. There’s nothing you can do!”

“You can’t change the oil, even if you wanted to change the tire on that thing you’d had to call Elon Musk. It’s insane, that thing! Every other car I had I sort of figured out, this one – I’m lost!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Grohl detailed all the Fooeys anniversary plans that never came into fruition on account of coronavirus.

“We started writing this music almost two years ago, while we were still on the road, knowing that this year is going to be our 25th anniversary and it was going to be our 10th record, so we were gonna make 2020 the year of the Foo Fighters,” he mused.

“It was just gonna be touring, and videos, and documentaries, and all these sorts of celebratory anniversary things. And then in March, everything stopped! We were like – the album is done, it was mixed, it was mastered.

“We had t-shirts printed, we had the tapes on the way, pressing plans for the vinyl to be made, all the artwork, everything was done! And then everything just stopped and at first, I was really nervous because I am creatively restless.”

Grohl revealed that he was initially anxious about the period of coronavirus-induced stagnation.

“I wake up every day with something new I wanna do, a new song or a new idea. And everyone just went their separate ways, so I was just sitting here like, ‘Oh my god, I’m gonna lose my mind!’ I’m not good at sitting on the couch.”

Ultimately, Grohl found a creative outlet through Instagram, launching Dave’s Short Stories.

“I just started writing tons and tons of short stories. I didn’t really want to make music because we had just finished making the record we worked on for months and months, which I thought was the best thing we have ever done.”

Earlier this week, Foo Fighters gave fans a taste of their new record with the release of lead single, the funk-indebted ‘Shame Shame’. Medicine At Midnight will arrive on February 5th, 2021.

Check out ‘Shame Shame’ by Foo Fighters: