The body of Foo Fighters latest album isn’t cold yet but Dave Grohl already has his eyes set on his next project, reuniting Them Crooked Vultures.

For those unaware, in 2009 Dave Grohl joined forces with fellow rock titans Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age and John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin to form the hard rock supergroup, Them Crooked Vultures. The band released a sole, eponymous album together in 2009, but it’s been quiet on the front since then.

Fans have been desperately yearning for new material and shows from the band. There have been morsels of excitement to feed off, like the discovery that Jimmy Page was almost in the group, and that they’re “technically […] still a band”, now, Grohl has delved into the project in elaborate detail, sparking hopes that a reunion may be on the cards.

During a recent episode of Medicine At Midnight Radio on Apple Music Hits, Grohl revealed that performing with Them Crooked Vultures “was just a dream come true for me.”

Grohl went on to delve into the details on how the project came about in the first place, “For years Josh and I had talked about doing some side project. Something that wasn’t Queens of the Stone Age, something that wasn’t Foo Fighters,” he explained.

“Maybe it was just Josh and I. Maybe he plays drums, I play guitar. Maybe he guitar, I play drums. Just something that was just an experimental project.”

He continued, “Them Crooked Vultures is a dream band for any drummer because I got to be a part of this three piece rhythm section,” he added. “But because Josh isn’t just a soloist. Josh plays the drums. He plays the guitar like a drummer and John Paul Jones is the greatest rock and roll bass player in the history of music.”

“When we sat down to start playing, it was about 30 seconds to a minute and we realised this is a real band. This is the real deal. We would walk into the studio every day with no ideas. We would sit down, we’d have tea, we’d have coffee, we’d start jamming. By the end of that night, we’d have an eight minute-long opus. Just a rock masterpiece. It was incredibly inspiring. It was a really incredible time.”

An incredible time that Dave Grohl hopes to experience again at some point in the near future, “I hope that someday we do it again,” he added.