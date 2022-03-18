Legendary guitarist and singer Dave Mustaine has done some self-reflection and listed his favourite Megadeth album

Mustaine co-founded Megadeth with David Ellefson in 1983, and the band has since released 16 albums. When asked which of the 16 was his personal favourite, Mustaine had a hard time choosing.

“The very first record we did, I had my whole life to do ‘Killing Is My Business.’ right and, and I had the opportunity to have three other guys that I played with, and any of the other guys that I had audition prior to that, to pick up stuff, to get ready to go in and do that first record,” he explained to Loudwire.

“And then the second record, I didn’t have that luxury of time anymore. It was okay, whatever you’ve got, and whatever we can learn in how much time there is between now and when it’s time to record the next record. And the scariest thing for me is the time that you have to make that record.”

After reflecting on their early work, Mustaine revealed that one of Megadeth’s most recent albums is his favourite, along with a classic from the 90’s.

“I would have to say that ‘Dystopia and ‘The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!’ have pretty much the same intensity with the songwriting. Taking this record off of the list, I would have to say my favorite Megadeth record up till this one… It’s probably probably ‘Rust in Peace’ or ‘Dystopia.'”

Megadeth aside, Mustaine also listed a few of his favourite albums that he wasn’t involved with.

“It changes a little bit from time to time. Not too much but a lot of times it’s The Beatles and Led Zeppelin. So it’s always constantly rotating between [Led Zeppelin IV] or the ‘White Album.’ And sometimes it will be [Elton John’s] ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,’ which is another amazing album chock-full of hits. And then if I’m really, really, really feeling my creative oats… Because I grew up with my sisters, we’ll dig into Al Green and Marvin Gaye some stuff like that,” he said.

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.

Watch Dave Mustaine pick his favourite Megadeth album