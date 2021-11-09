David Ellefson is still discussing his removal from Megadeth, expressing resentment towards his former band over how they handled his exit.

His latest comments came during an interview on The Jeremy White Podcast, as per Consequence of Sound. Ellefson insisted that the rest of Megadeth didn’t show him any empathy or support following the accusations of sexual misconduct which were levelled at him.

He brought up the band’s statement, which had stated, “There are clearly aspects of David’s private life that he has kept to himself.” Ellefson said that statement was “based on fear” and was completely reactionary.

“It wasn’t based on reality,” he said. “They said all sides would be heard, and, quite honestly, no sides were heard. Because within two weeks, I went through the process that I told them I was gonna go through, to just walk through it and say, ‘Hey, this is a bunch of bullshit,’ and I did — I did my part. And I confessed my… (Laughs)

Look, I was caught on ‘Candid Camera’; there was no hiding from it. So you just address it. You take the sword. You deal with it. It was embarrassing. Sorry about that. Move on. And that’s it.”

Ellefson continued by revealing his resentment about the overall handling of the scandal. “I pushed back against (the accusations),” he added. “(I said) ‘This is bullshit.’ And that’s when I said (to the Megadeth camp), ‘Look, they threw a Molotov cocktail — proverbial — at my house and burned my house down.

Would you please help me? Would you please support me? I could use some help right now.’ And quite honestly, I was just kicked to the side of the road to just deal with it on my own. So it’s, like, all right. Well, then now we know where the loyalties lie. And now we move on.”

After the removal of Ellefson, Megadeth replaced him with bassist James LoMenzo for their remaining 2021 tour dates; they even rerecorded his bass playing in their upcoming album.

All the accusations haven’t stopped Ellefson in his tracks: he recently started a new project, The Lucid, who just released their debut record last month.

Check out David Ellefson’s full interview: