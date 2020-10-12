Maybe don’t go describing someone like Eddie Van Halen as “meh” when they died only recently, even if you’re David Crosby.

In case you haven’t heard yet, Eddie Van Halen died on Tuesday, October 6th, after a long battle with throat cancer and left a gaping hole in the music world.

As fans, musicians, peers, and those close to Eddie paid tribute to the legendary rocker, David Crosby has only one thing to say about Van Halen and the late guitarist’s music: “Meh.”

A fan tweeted at Crosby asking about his opinion on Eddie Van Halen to which the singer-songwriter replied with a dismissive “Meh …. .”

Needless to say that this one-word tweet about Eddie Van Halen quickly copped a wave of backlash from fans for being equal parts dismissive and disrespectful.

Crosby then did himself no favours when he decided to double down on it with a follow-up tweet stating how the late rocker “does not move [him] much.”

Sorry ..just meant he does not move me much https://t.co/qR0LOLBnB1 — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) October 10, 2020

Unsurprisingly, the clapback from fans and fellow musicians only intensified after Crosby’s second tweet.

And just when you thought that the guitarist should probably get off Twitter for a bit and start digging upwards, he decided to explain why he thought Eddie Van Halen was “meh” instead.

Explaining how he thinks “Hendrix changed the world of guitar” and “nobody else really,” Crosby acknowledges how “many of you loved Van Halen” and recalled the “one time” he met Eddie and thought he was “talented.”

Having said that, Crosby says “meh to me means I don’t care that much …. and I don’t … doesn’t mean he wasn’t good, he was but not for me.”

Hendrix changed the world of guitar. Nobody else really …look I get it ..many of you loved Van Halen ….and the one time I met he was nice ….and he was talented …meh to me means I don’t care that much ….and I don’t …doesn’t mean he wasn’t good ,he was but not for me https://t.co/onttfvowU8 — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) October 12, 2020

With an explanation like that, folks only got more incensed and soon we had the likes of Tracii Guns and Dee Snider calling Crosby out for his dismissive tweet.

So the moral of the story here: Maybe don’t go tweeting about how one of the greatest guitarists of all time “meh,” especally after they had just died, even if you’re a pretty famous guitarist yourself because that’s not going to end well.