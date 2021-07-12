Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has confirmed that disgraced former member David Ellefson’s bass parts have been re-recorded for the band’s upcoming album.

ICYMI, Ellefson was fired from the band back in May after footage leaked of him engaging in online sexual activity with a 19-year old woman.

Ellefson is now currently in the process of preparing a defamation lawsuit against the person who initially uploaded the sexually explicit videos of him, which he claims constitutes revenge porn.

After having previously stated that Ellefson’s parts would be replaced, Mustaine has confirmed the news to a fan via a Cameo video.

Addressing a fan named Tina, Mustaine said [via Blabbermouth]: “I hear you’re a big pretty fan of [the Megadeth song] ‘Fatal Illusion’ right now. That’s cool. Actually, we’ve got one song on the new album — it’s called ‘The Dogs of Chernobyl’ — which is very similar to ‘Fatal Illusion’ in aggression. So I hope you like that song when you get the new record. It won’t be long. It’s a matter of finishing the parts when I get home [to Tennessee from vacationing in Florida] today and tomorrow. Our bass parts are all done. And it won’t be long.”

On top of that, Mustaine also told fans on his Gimme Radio program The Dave Mustaine Show last month that the band had “someone coming in a couple of weeks to replace the bass tracks that we had.”

“Which should be relatively quick because the person we’re talking to is a stellar bass player,” Mustaine said.

“And hopefully this will be an ongoing thing after the recording. Or we will find someone prior to the recording that will be our permanent guy going forward.”

While it has not yet been revealed who exactly replaced Ellefson on the Megadeth album, ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted recently dismissed rumours that he might join the band.

Check out ‘Symphony of Destruction’ by Megadeth: