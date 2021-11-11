David Ellefson has discussed the fallout from the recent sex scandal that led to his dismissal from Megadeth.

On May 10th, an anonymous Twitter user leaked a series of intimate messages, and two sexually charged videos of Ellefson corresponding with a fan. The Twitter account accused Ellefson of “grooming” the other party involved, who was later identified as a 19-year-old woman, an allegation both Ellefson and the unnamed woman deny.

During a recent appearance on That Metal Interview podcast, David Ellefson delved into the backlash. he experienced in the wake of the scandal.

When asked how he was doing after the controversy, and corresponding firing from the band, Dave said: “I’m OK. I just went dark. I took the time to just sort of process it all, heal up from it. I’ve obviously never had anything quite like that happen to me before.”

He continued, “And the fact that it was happening. I couldn’t believe the level of just shittiness of humankind – I just couldn’t even believe it, man.”

Ellefson went on to draw parallels between the controversy of his embarrassing sexual rendezvous with the persecution of Jesus Christ. Delusions of grandeur, baby.

“I guess I know how Jesus felt. Carry your cross and then kill him,” he said. “Shit, we got the wrong guy. Not to make it a religious thing, but it’s just one of those things, I couldn’t even believe it.

“I’m not gonna lie – I deserve better than that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the rocker was asked how he felt about Megadeth culling his bass track from their forthcoming record. “I know what I recorded. It’s fucking amazing,” he said. “And I don’t say that because it’s just me because no record is just one person – it’s a team of people that do it.”

“But you know what? At the end of the day, I am not the boss of that record, I’m not the producer of that record, I’m not in control of that record, so if they wanna take my parts off and have someone else play it, they have every right to do so,” he continued.

“I don’t feel it was necessary, but again, I’m not in control of that record, so they made the decision that they wanted to do that. So let it be what it is.”