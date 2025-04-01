David Gray has added new dates to his upcoming Australian tour.

The British singer-songwriter will bring his ‘Past & Present World Tour’ to nine cities across Australia, starting in Perth before moving to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and wrapping up in Brisbane.

With two Brisbane shows already sold out, promoters have announced a third and final show – a special mid-afternoon matinee at QPAC’s Concert Hall on Sunday, November 16th, before returning for his second sold-out performance that evening.

Tickets for this newly added show will go on sale Friday, April 4th at 1pm local time via frontiertouring.com/davidgray . Frontier Members can access the exclusive Members presale starting Thursday. April 3rd at 12pm local time. Full details are available on the website.

Gray will kick off his 2025 world tour with a 22-date North American leg, followed by performances across the UK, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Denmark before hitting Australia.

The world tour comes in support of his latest critically acclaimed album, Dear Life, released in January.

Gray shares, “I’m feeling very joyful about the act of making and sharing this music – and privileged to be doing so. I don’t know what people will make of it. But I have the same hopes and dreams whenever I release a record – that if you try and do something special, then maybe something magical will happen in return.”

Dear Life, Gray’s 13th studio album, is released independently through his label Laugh A Minute Records. It marks his reunion with producer Ben de Vries and delves into themes of emotional crisis, resolution, mortality, and faith. Fans can expect Gray to perform his newest material alongside his iconic classics, including “My Oh My”, “Babylon”, “Please Forgive Me”, “Sail Away”, and more.

Gray’s White Ladder remains one of the bestselling British albums of the 21st century, and he continues to influence artists like Adele, Hozier, and Ed Sheeran. Dear Life represents another bold chapter in his career.

David Gray Australian Tour 2025

Tuesday, November 4th

Riverside Theatre, PCEC, Perth, WA

ticketek.com.au

Friday, November 7th

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA

ticketmaster.com.au

Sunday, November 9th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

ticketmaster.com.au

Monday, November 10th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

ticketmaster.com.au

Wednesday, November 12th

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

ticketmaster.com.au

Thursday, November 13th

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday, November 15th

SOLD OUT

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, November 16th [MATINEE]

* NEW SHOW *

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall, Brisbane, QLD

qpac.com.au

Sunday, November 16th [EVENING]

SOLD OUT

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall, Brisbane, QLD