David Lee Roth was set to perform his final five shows this week, before throwing in the towel (or the shoes, as he may say) on his music career.

“I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring…I’m not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in a safe. These are my last five shows,” Roth told Las Vegas Review Journal in October, referring to shows scheduled for New Year’s Eve and New Years Day, followed by concerts on Jan 5th, 7th and 8th, 2022.

However, these shows have now officially been cancelled.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows, the David Lee Roth performances schedule for Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022 have been cancelled. Refunds will be automatically processed, and ticketholders will be notified directly,” Roth’s team said in a statement.

As of now, there’s no word whether Roth will reschedule the shows, however, the mention of refunds makes it sound unlikely.

Roth began his Las Vegas residency at Mandalay Bay’s House Of Blues on January 8, 2020, but postponed the final five (now cancelled) shows in March, 2020, due to the pandemic.

Roth recently touched on the passing of his former band-mate and friend, Eddie Van Halen, suggesting that his death is linked to Roth’s decision to retire.

“I am encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter,” Roth said.

“I thought I might have been the first, frankly … ‘Hey Ed, objects in the rear-view mirror are probably me. And my doctors, my handlers, compelled me to really address that every time I go onstage, I endanger that future,” Roth said, touching on health problems.

The former Van Halen frontman wrapped up the interview with quite the figurative mic drop, “I’ve given you all I’ve got to give. It’s been an amazing, great run, no regrets, nothing to say about anybody. I’ll miss you all. Stay frosty.”

