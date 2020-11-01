Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has released a new song in dedication to late bandmate Eddie Van Halen.

The artwork attached to ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill’ on YouTube features a message from Roth to Van Halen.

“Hey Ed I’m gonna miss ya,” it reads, “see you on the other side.”

As reported by Ultimate Classic Rock, the track appears to have been written back in 2014 for an unreleased album recorded with guitarist John 5.

Speaking on the Talkin’ Rock with Meltdown podcast last year (via Blabbermouth.net), Roth confirmed that the entire album will be made available at some point in the future.

“There’s been a revision of things, and I can start making real plans and start marching into the future… And, of course, you’ll start hearing that material,” he said.

“This is material that we wrote variously for me solo and for Van Halen, and it’s quite a bank of stuff.”

John 5 has also previously spoken publicly about the album, and in 2015 told Guitar Player magazine (via Blattermouth.net) that Roth’s vocals on the record are like “nothing you’ve ever heard.”

Back in 2014, he also described the album as “11 of the greatest songs you’ll ever hear,” and made specific mention of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill.’

‘It’s just me and Dave, and we had Gregg Bissonette play drums on it, and it’s unbelievable,” he said.

“There’s a song called ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow Bar And Grill’, and you know, just great, great songs.”

Roth and John 5 first worked together on Roth’s 1998 solo album DLR Band, before the latter enjoyed stints performing with Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie.

Check out ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill’, the new song by David Lee Roth: