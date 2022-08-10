Everyone has to grow up eventually, even a surf-rock band like Majak Door.

When the Melbourne band first burst onto the scene in 2018 with the EP Weird Guy, their slacker vibes were clearly indebted to Mac DeMarco; the goofball prince of indie’s stylistic imprint was noticeable everywhere during that period, from Gus Dapperton to Travis Bretzer to Mild High Club.

Four years later, things aren’t quite so laidback. Just like how DeMarco eventually got more sincere and serious on his third studio album, This Old Dog, Majak Door sound darker and sharper on new single ‘Seeing Red’.

Self-produced by the band and mixed by vocalist Frankie Vakalis, they sound focused and intense on the track. The reverberating guitars, at times, recall the atmospheric work of DIIV, while the solid rhythmic bedrock and vivid expression in Vakalis’ voice ensure producing alone wasn’t a mistake. It’s a thrilling maturation to their usual languorous and dreamy style.

“The song touches on feelings of remaining strong, stepping back from yourself, taking a breath and letting things come as they are,” the band says. “It’s a victorious beat of the drum calling to better times, a raw energy channelling hope, despair and love.”

‘Seeing Red’ is the band’s second single of 2022, following the jangling and jolting ‘Forever’. Both followed last year’s debut self-titled album, which received wide support from the likes of triple j, Backseat Mafia, and Spotify.

Having recently wrapped a single launch tour around the East Coast, Majak Door can next be heard this Friday, August 12th at Penny’s Bandroom in Brunswick, where they’re putting on a free show alongside Mona Bay.

After the release of ‘Seeing Red’, we caught up with the band as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about their lives and music.

Majak Door’s ‘Seeing Red’ is out now.

How did your artist name come about?

Frankie and Ronny, being footy fans, heard the name Majak Daw come up and thought it’d make for a great band name and then proceeded to start up a band. The name came before the music and was the catalyst for all that has come from the band now.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I’d say there’s elements of a 60s/70s revival. It’s feel-good surfy, woozy, and energetic.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

Latest track ‘Seeing Red’ is a bit darker, moodier. It seems to me to be about keeping your cool. Keep on kicking and doing what you’re doing. I dig that. ‘Forever’ sounds like Frankie loves doing music with us boys and states he could do it forever. Cute as.

What do you love about your hometown?

I (drummer Joe) grew up in NSW in a little cosy town called Bellingen. Great community, lots of life and beautiful sights. We have the Dorrigo Mountain overhanging us with great rainforest walks, rivers and waterfalls. It’s a beautiful spot to come back home to and relax, get to the beach, kick the ball with old mates, and hit the local pub and see some music.

Career highlight so far?

Just hitting the road with the guys is so much fun. Having the privilege to get to travel around Australia with my best mates and play music, see other artists, and share this experience with other like-minded people is the dream!

Fave non-music hobby?

Soccer! We’ve got ourselves a futsal team where we play in Carlton Tuesday comp. It’s good to get out on the pitch and let loose. Love it!

What’s on your dream rider?

A big old plate of rock and roll.

Dream music collaboration?

Been listening to a lot Richard in Your Mind recently, their music production (done by Spod) is insane. Definitely would learn a thing or two. They’re absolute legends and have such a good feel, the way they just let it hang out and they just do their thing. Amazing.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I’m currently teaching drums and playing as much music as possible. I don’t see myself doing anything else. I want to keep pushing out records and experimenting. I want to hit the road as much as possible. But who knows? I guess I’ll find out soon enough?

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘James Bond’ – Iggy Pop. That’ll get ya up.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

You’ll never be a journalist – my society and culture teacher year 11.



What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Some of the boys get around Rocket League. I don’t get it. They dig it.





