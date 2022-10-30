Tributes are flowing for Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro (real name Darren Henley) who died at his home in Los Angeles on Friday, at the age of 63.

The band announced the news on social media.

“Dead Kennedys’ drummer D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) passed away in his Los Angeles home yesterday, October 28th,” they wrote. “Police on the scene stated that he died from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall. Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort.”

RCHP bassist Flea paid tribute to Peligro on social media, writing: “DH Peligro forever and ever. The funnest, kindest and the rockingest. My dear brother I’m so grateful for our time I love you forever.”

Moby also paid tribute to Peligro, who sang vocals on his track ‘Power Is Taken’.

“Oh no, the saddest news about DH,” he wrote. “A friend, vegan, punk rock legend, collaborator. You will be missed, old friend.”

TMZ reports that although Peligro did fall and hit his head, their law enforcement sources claim “it’s a bit more mysterious” than just that, and the fall/hit to the head was incidental.

The outlet claims his death appears to be from natural causes, though, with “no foul suspected”.

Peligro joined the Dead Kennedys in February 1981, and appeared on their EP In God We Trust, released in December of that year.

The Dead Kennedys broke up in December 1986, and Peligro moved on to a short gig replacing Jack Irons with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, helping to write some of the tracks for Mother’s Milk, although he didn’t play on the album itself.

The band reunited in the 2000s, and Peligro stayed on through several changes in front men.

The punk icons toured Australia in 2018, and are scheduled to tour the UK in May next year.