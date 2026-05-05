Dead Kennedys’ Jello Biafra is continuing his recovery after suffering a serious stroke in March, with new updates pointing to steady progress.

Per Rolling Stone, the former frontman of the legendary punk band was hospitalised on March 7th after experiencing a haemorrhagic stroke caused by high blood pressure. The incident left the 67-year-old with significant weakness on the left side of his body, after he suddenly collapsed while getting out of bed.

In the latest update shared on Facebook, Biafra is said to be improving, with plans to transition out of hospital care and continue rehabilitation at home. “Jello is improving every day. The various therapists are really happy with his progress,” the statement read.

It said he has recovered most of his speech and cognition: “…Cognitively, it’s like the stroke never happened.” The statement also confirmed that while his recovery has been encouraging, he will still require ongoing therapy and support, including assistance from a caregiver as he adjusts to the next stage of recovery.

Biafra co-founded the Dead Kennedys and fronted the San Francisco punk band from 1978 until their breakup in 1986. While the Dead Kennedys reunited in 2001, Biafra has not been involved with the group since then.

Biafra released his last full-length solo album, Tea Party Revenge Porn, in 2020 and released a handful of singles in 2024, including a cover of Patrik Fitzgerald’s “Punch.” He also featured on the Tony Slug Experience song, “Road Goat.”