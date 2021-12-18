Things like diamond bling, wads of cash and flashy sportscars are usually synonymous with successful rappers, just take a look at some of the biggest names in the rap game. But, this isn’t the case for New Zealand-based MC deadforest who uses his music to shed light on the hardships of life in his community.

Deadforest has certainly carved out a place in the mainstream hip hop scene, the rapper has had over 4.3 million streams on Spotify alone. Last month, deadforest dropped his single ‘PAPARAZZI (FEAT. CHURCH)’, the track is a high energy, addictive trap beat and the artist doesn’t shy away from addressing his own imperfect reality in the lyrics.

In the single, deadforest shares; ‘In the hook Church says: ‘how you broke but wear Versace?’, and the opening bar of my verse: ‘what do you know about public houses? Jak.’ It’s too many people out here taking their privileges for granted in the attempt to create a false sense of identity. I believe things like family and even solid relationships/friendships are privileges that we should learn to be grateful for no matter the dynamic. Growing up in a small family with no stability you miss out on a lot of ‘XP’ that you can’t get back later in life but that’s exactly what drives me.’

Deadforest released his debut album ‘Plastic’ on the 3rd December, and you can stream it here.

To celebrate the recent release of ‘Plastic’, we had a chat with deadforest as part of our Get To Know series.

Check out ‘PAPARAZZI (FEAT. CHURCH)’ by deadforest”

How did your artist name come about?

It came about from a lack of sleep. It was supposed to be a play on words: To be ‘dead/dying’ for ‘rest/sleep’.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Loud and kind of hectic aye

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

Track 1 – day one

This song is about my journey so far as an artist and in it I talk about some of the hardships I’ve faced in the past couple years to get to where I’m at and there’s so much more mahi to be done.

Track 10 – plastic

This song just has a special place in my heart. The opening bar “what if I told you that I never passed level 3?” – speaks volumes about my experience in the NZ schooling system attending a decile 1 college.

What do you love about your hometown?

I love how hearty everyone is TBH. I love Clendon bakery pies at 6AM.

Career highlight so far?

Probably cracking 1 million streams on the track “firesale” in 2019. It was such a crazy idea that some kids from Clendon were able to do something like that at the time with no outside help, all from Deras bedroom.

Fave non-music hobby?

Right now I’m playing Apex legends on PS4 in my spare time but I try to stay active on the daily.

What’s your dream rider?

I’m a simple guy aye imma have coconut water on my rider till I’m 40years old probably.

Dream music collaboration?

Right now I’d have to say Skepta, Chip, Jaykae just cos I’ve been listening to a lot of them but it would be out the gate to collab with skrillex man that guys a machine.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully ‘laxing it somewhere making beats and recording in my bedroom still.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Anything ‘My Chemical Romance’ or ‘Linkin Park’

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

To “believe in yourself”, as corny as that sounds.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I can’t say I’m obsessed with anything other than making music really but I do spend a questionable amount of time playing games most of the day.

Check out ‘Fire Sale’ by deadforest