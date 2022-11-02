Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis is only one week out from his national tour, but he’s already added two new Aussie shows for next year.

Lewis is about to embark on a national headline tour next week, taking in 15 stops in November and December. And after selling out that massive ‘Sad Boi Winter Summer’ tour, he’s now added two brand-new shows in 2023.

He’ll now return to Sydney to perform at The Hordern Pavilion on Friday, March 10th, followed by a show at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on Saturday, March 11th.

Tickets for the two new shows go on sale next Wednesday, November 9th at 9am AEDT.

The announcement comes as Lewis prepares for the release of his hotly-anticipated second studio album, The Hardest Love, which is set for release on Friday, November 4th.

The 10-track record contains his massive hit ‘How Do I Say Goodbye’, as well as previous singles ‘Looks Like Me’ and ‘Hurtless’. ‘How Do I Say Goodbye’ has been well-received across the world, including reaching number 25 on the ARIA Singles Chart.

The Hardest Love is the follow-up to the musician’s 2019 debut A Place We Knew, which topped the ARIA Albums Chart. At that year’s ARIA Music Awards, Lewis was nominated for three awards, winning for Album of the Year, Best Male Artist, and Song of the Year (‘7 Minutes’).

“Up until now, it had been two-and-a-half years since I toured with a proper band and I can’t wait to finally perform for my fans all around Australia once again,” Lewis recently said about his upcoming Australian tour. “I love to connect with my fans in person and many of my new songs haven’t even been performed live for my homeland fans yet!

Dean Lewis 2023 Australian Shows

Tickets on sale Wednesday, November 9th (9am AEDT) via Ticketek

Friday, March 10th

The Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, March 11th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC