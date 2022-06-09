Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis has announced a national headline tour, taking in 15 dates at the end of the year.

After impressing North American and European audiences, the pop star is bringing his ‘Sad Boi Winter Summer’ tour home. Beginning in Brisbane on Tuesday, November 8th, Lewis will visit cities including Hobart, Newcastle, Fremantle, and Melbourne, before finishing the tour in Traralgon on Saturday, December 3rd (see full dates below).

Lewis will be backed by Perth performer Blake Rose on his Australian tour, who he personally selected as his support after hearing Rose’s music on Spotify. Pre-sale for Telstra Plus members begins on Tuesday, June 14th at 1pm local time until Thursday, June 16th at 1pm local time. Tickets then go on sale to the general public on Monday, June 20th at 10am local time. Head to TEG VAN EGMOND for all ticket information.

“Up until now, it had been two-and-a-half years since I toured with a proper band and I can’t wait to finally perform for my fans all around Australia once again,” Lewis says about the tour. “I love to connect with my fans in person and many of my new songs haven’t even been performed live for my homeland fans yet!

I find my songs work best when I get personal, when I write from my own experience, and it’s actually through performing them live that a song’s purpose becomes fully realised – I get to look at all your faces to make sure I’ve done my job, writing songs that move people and worm their way into your hearts.”

It’s testament to Lewis’s talent that he’s connected with fans at this level after just one album release. His debut album, A Place We Knew, was hugely successful in 2019, topping the ARIA Albums Chart and being certified 2x Platinum. At that year’s ARIA Music Awards, Lewis was nominated for three awards, winning for Album of the Year, Best Male Artist, and Song of the Year (‘7 Minutes’).

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Dean Lewis 2022 Australian Tour

Supported by Blake Rose

Pre-sale begins Tuesday, June 14th (1pm local time) until Thursday, June 16th (1pm local time) via Telstra Plus

General sale begins Monday, June 20th (10am local time) via TEG VAN EGMOND

Tuesday, November 8th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, November 10th

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

Saturday, November 12th

Civic Theatre, Newcastle, NSW

Sunday, November 13th

Anita’s Theatre, Wollongong, NSW

Tuesday, November 15th

PCEC Riverside Theatre, Perth, WA

Wednesday, November 16th

Metropolis, Fremantle, WA

Friday, November 18th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, November 20th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, November 22nd

Canberra Theatre, Canberra, ACT

Wednesday, November 23rd

Entertainment Centre, Albury, NSW

Friday, November 25th

Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS

Sunday, November 27th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, December 1st

Costa Hall, Geelong, VIC

Friday, December 2nd

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo, VIC

Saturday, December 3rd

Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon, VIC