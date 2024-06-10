Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis has announced his new album The Epilogue alongside a global tour, kicking off on home turf.

Lewis will release his third studio album, The Epilogue, on Friday, October 18th, accompanied by ‘The Epilogue World Tour’, which starts in Australia and New Zealand in October and then heads to cities worldwide.

The Australian leg of the tour begins in Newcastle on Wednesday, October 30th, with stops in Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, Melbourne, and Adelaide, before concluding in Perth on Saturday, November 23rd. There will also be stops in Auckland, Christchurch, and Wellington in New Zealand in November (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14th at 9am local time via tegvanegmond.com. Artist pre-sales begin on Thursday, June 13th, at 9am local time and continue until Friday, June 14th, at 8am local time. Fans can get pre-sale access here.

Lewis is understandably thrilled about the upcoming tour. “Reaching this level in my career is beyond anything I ever imagined,” he says. “It’s been my dream all along to perform at venues like these.

“It’s hard to believe that I started out playing to 100 people in tiny venues, and now I’m headlining places like Rod Laver Arena, Wembley, Ziggo Dome, and the Royal Arena. This truly feels like a dream come true. I can’t wait for my fans around the world to experience my biggest and best shows yet.”

Lewis wrote The Epilogue during sessions in a Hollywood Hills house and in Hawaii. “My first album had a level of rawness,” Lewis says. “For the second, I was a little more cautious and pop-oriented, but the songs were meaningful to me. On this record, I started to get rawer and more acoustic again. I was trying to rekindle the simplicity of why things worked. I knew what I wanted to hear, so I embraced what made the first one special.”

The Epilogue LP includes 12 tracks, featuring previous singles “Trust Me Mate” and “Memories”, as well as the recently released single “All I Ever Wanted.” The latter, written and recorded in Los Angeles, was co-produced by Dean and the acclaimed duo Afterhrs (Maroon 5, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson). Since its release a fortnight ago, the song has been streamed over 3 million times globally.

The official music video, shot in Bonneville Salt Flats, Utah, was created by his brother and long-time visual collaborator, Sean Loaney (watch below).

The Epilogue LP follows Lewis’s second album The Hardest Love and his debut A Place We Knew, which topped the ARIA Albums Chart. At that year’s ARIA Music Awards, Lewis was nominated for three awards, winning Album of the Year, Best Male Artist, and Song of the Year for “7 Minutes.”

“I’ve learned a lot of lessons, and I know myself more, but I’ve retained the wonder and possibility of life,” Lewis shares.

“When I wrote my debut, A Place We Knew, I had nothing, and I was living with my grandma. I’m in a much different place, yet I have the same youthful excitement. I’m calmer and more relaxed. I never lost the drive to make great music. This is my craft, my life, and my purpose. Before, I often felt like I didn’t belong, but I’m surer of my place in the world today.”

Dean Lewis’ The Epilogue is available to pre-save and pre-order here.