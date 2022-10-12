The inaugural Australian edition of WorldPride is shaping up to be a big one, with G Flip, Peach PRC and MUNA all confirmed to be performing.

Sydney WorldPride will take place on Sunday, March 5th, 2023, and the Rainbow Republic closing concert has been described as a “seven-hour queer megamix of live music, DJs and dancing.”

Two of the country’s finest pop stars, G Flip and Peach PRC, will make sure the festival goes out on a high. “I am stoked to be co-hosting and performing,” the former shared in a statement. “I’m from Melbourne and identify as non-binary so just the fact that WorldPride is in Australia is exciting. I’m so honoured to be a part of celebrating Pride – it’s going to be epic!”

“I’m so unbelievably honoured to be included in next year’s Sydney WorldPride event, after being so welcomed into the queer community in the last year or so and I’m so incredibly proud to be performing alongside some of my favourite people!” Peach PRC said.

Rising indie pop trio MUNA, signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ independent label Saddest Factory Records, will also make their Australian debut at the closing concert. Other artists set to feature include Alter Boy, Vetta Borne and more. “We’re super stoked to play world pride in Sydney and to come down to Australia for the first time! see you very soon, mates,” the LA-based outfit said.

With Kylie Minogue already confirmed to be headlining the festival’s opening concert, Sydney’s first ever WorldPride is set to impress.

Sydney WorldPride 2023 will be held from Friday, February 17th until Sunday, March 5th. The full 2023 program is scheduled to be announced next month.

Tickets for the Rainbow Republic closing concert, presented by Optus, are available now via Moshtix.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.