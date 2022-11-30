It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, not Christmas, it’s Spotify Wrapped Day.

The streaming behemoth may treat artists with disdain, but it’s undeniable that a hell of a lot of music fans really look forward to comparing (showing off?) their Spotify Wrapped results to their friends at the end of each year.

There weren’t many shocks in the global results: the most-streamed artist was the inescapable Bad Bunny for the third year running, followed by Taylor Swift, while the two most-streamed songs were Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ and Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’, which at this point could probably survive any apocalypse.

What about Australia though? The most-streamed Aussie artist was globetrotting rapper The Kid LAROI, who continued his ascent to superstardom. After enjoying a career renaissance this year, The Wiggles came in second, followed by perennial favourites Hilltop Hoods and Vance Joy. Acclaimed producer Flume rounded out the top five.

And The Kid LAROI also had the most-streamed Australian song of the year thanks to ‘STAY’, his huge collaboration with Justin Bieber (which was released in 2021).

Two Aussie remixes made the top five: Luude’s cool remix of utter classic ‘Down Under’, which even received the approval of Colin Hay, and PNAU’s reworking of Elton John’s ‘Cold Heart’. Joji (‘Glimpse of Us’) and The Kid LAROI again (‘Thousand Miles’) completed the top five.

You can check out the rest of Australia’s Spotify Wrapped results below.

Spotify Wrapped 2022

Australia’s Most-Streamed Artists

Taylor Swift Drake Ed Sheeran The Weeknd Kanye West

Australia’s Most-Streamed Local Artists

The Kid LAROI The Wiggles Hilltop Hoods Vance Joy Flume

Australia Most-Streamed Songs

‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles ‘Heat Waves’ by Glass Animals ‘STAY’ (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid LAROI ‘Cold Heart – PNAU Remix’ by Elton John ‘First Class’ by Jack Harlow

Australia Most-Streamed Local Artist Songs

‘STAY’ (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid LAROI ‘Cold Heart – PNAU Remix’ by Elton John ‘Glimpse of Us’ by Joji ‘Down Under (feat. Colin Hay)’ by Luude ‘Thousand Miles’ by The Kid LAROI

Australia Most-Streamed Albums