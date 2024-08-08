The track, available today, offers fans another glimpse into Lewis’s highly anticipated third studio album, The Epilogue, set for release on October 18.

“Rest” marks a new direction for Lewis, who is renowned for his emotionally charged hits like “Be Alright” and “How Do I Say Goodbye.”

Describing the song as “the first love song that I’ve ever written,” Lewis showcases the combined talents of himself and Sloan. The duo co-wrote and recorded the song together in Los Angeles.

Reflecting on their first meeting, Sloan shared, “I’ve been a fan of Dean’s for a while, so when I found out we were writing together, I was a little nervous. But the second I walked in the room, all my nerves went away. We clicked instantly. This song is the first song we ever wrote together, and I think we stumbled onto some magic that day… so excited for the world to hear it.”

The single’s release is accompanied by an official music video featuring Sloan, directed and produced by Lewis’s brother and long-time visual collaborator, Sean Loaney, in Nashville.

Lewis recently surprised fans with “Fall At Your Feet,” a collaboration with Australian DJ and producer Cyril.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

As Lewis gears up for The Epilogue‘s release, he is also preparing to embark on his largest Australian headline shows to date as part of his global The Epilogue World Tour. The tour kicks off in Australia this October, with shows already sold out in Sydney, Melbourne, London, France, and the Netherlands, demonstrating the massive anticipation for his live performances.

Tickets for all shows are available at tegvanegmond.com.

The Epilogue World Tour – Australian Dates: