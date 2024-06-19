Dean Lewis really gets his audience.

A quick glance anywhere on his Instagram account (which now boasts over one million followers) shows a video or two featuring the Australian singer-songwriter making time for his devoted fans, making them feel seen and heard.

As his fame and followers have risen, his commitment to his community has never diminished. It’s why Lewis regularly posts videos meeting emotional fans backstage, before concerts, on the road, making their day with a song or a smile.

It’s also why when Lewis announced that he was bringing his world tour to Australia in October, fans quickly sold out some of the initial dates, leading to the addition of new shows in Sydney and Melbourne.

As Lewis himself said, “Reaching this level in my career is beyond anything I ever imagined.”

He’s also very aware of just how swiftly he’s jumped from playing humble venues to some of the biggest arenas around the world.

“It’s hard to believe that I started out playing to 100 people in tiny venues, and now I’m headlining places like Rod Laver Arena, Wembley, Ziggo Dome, and the Royal Arena. This truly feels like a dream come true. I can’t wait for my fans around the world to experience my biggest and best shows yet,” he said.

Beginning in Newcastle on October 30th, Lewis will bring his heartfelt ballads to Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth later this year, with several stops in New Zealand also taking place in November. After his Australia and Aotearoa legs, he’ll take his tour to the rest of the world.

He’ll be supported by rising star Daniel Seavey(9.6M TikTok likes and counting), who’s now going it alone after enjoying huge success as a member of US boyband Why Don’t We before the band went on break in 2022. That hasn’t stopped Seavey though, who released his latest single, “The Older You Get”, earlier this year.

Lewis is touring the world to celebrate his new album, titled The Epilogue, which will arrive on October 18th, weeks before the Australian leg of his world tour begins.

It’s the highly anticipated successor to his 2022 album The Hardest Love, which became his second consecutive top 5 album in Australia, following his 2019 debut, the chart-topping A Place We Knew.

Lewis will be hoping that The Epilogue might deliver some more ARIA nominations and wins, after he won Album of the Year, Best Male Artist, and Song of the Year (“7 Minutes”).

Lewis wrote The Epilogue during sessions in the Hollywood Hills and Hawaii. “My first album had a level of rawness,” Lewis revealed. “For the second, I was a little more cautious and pop-oriented, but the songs were meaningful to me. On this record, I started to get rawer and more acoustic again. I was trying to rekindle the simplicity of why things worked. I knew what I wanted to hear, so I embraced what made the first one special.”

But does that album title, The Epilogue, mean the end for Lewis? Don’t bet on it.

“I’ve learned a lot of lessons, and I know myself more, but I’ve retained the wonder and possibility of life,” he said.

“When I wrote my debut, A Place We Knew, I had nothing, and I was living with my grandma. I’m in a much different place, yet I have the same youthful excitement. I’m calmer and more relaxed. I never lost the drive to make great music. This is my craft, my life, and my purpose. Before, I often felt like I didn’t belong, but I’m surer of my place in the world today.”

This is an epilogue in name only – Dean Lewis is just getting started.

Dean Lewis’ The Epilogue is available to pre-save and pre-order here.

Dean Lewis 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

With special guest Daniel Seavey

Tickets available via tegvanegmond.com

Wednesday, October 30th (SOLD OUT)

Newcastle, The Civic Theatre

Thursday, October 31st

Brisbane, Riverstage

Saturday, November 2nd (SOLD OUT)

Sydney, ICC Sydney Theatre

Sunday, November 3rd (NEW SHOW)

Sydney, ICC Sydney Theatre

Tuesday, November 5th

Hobart, MyState Bank Arena

Thursday, November 7th (NEW SHOW)

Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Friday, November 8th (SOLD OUT)

Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Sunday, November 10th

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland

Thursday, November 14th

Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch

Sunday, November 17th

Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington

Thursday, November 21st

Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Saturday, November 23rd

Perth, Kings Park & Botanic Garden