Dean Lewis will go ahead with a rescheduled US tour set to kick off next month.

In October, Lewis issued a public apology after leaked private messages and videos fuelled claims he’d behaved inappropriately with fans online. The following month, Lewis withdrew from the ARIA and TikTok Awards, for which he was nominated in both.

The upcoming North American shows as part of his Epilogue world tour, which were rescheduled to 2026 after he suffered a vocal haemorrhage earlier this year, are slated to commence in Denver on January 5th.

According to Rolling Stone AU/NZ, a spokesperson has confirmed that the US shows will go ahead as planned.

None of the allegations levelled at Lewis in the past months involve criminal behaviour, but the outcry was swift and sustained.

“I understand why people are angry and disappointed after learning embarrassing details of intimate, private conversations and relationships I’ve had with consenting adults over the past decade, but I want to emphasise that none of this is illegal… The individuals leading the campaign against me have repeatedly acknowledged this, and I’m hurt by any suggestion that I’ve done things that have crossed into illegality. At the same time, I realise I’ve made an incredible mess, people are genuinely hurt, and I need to make changes,” Lewis said in a statement at the time.

“In the past few days, social media has made public a decade-plus of private conversations with a number of women, all of adult age. I don’t fault these individuals for having hard feelings, and I don’t want anyone defending me. I was breathtakingly dumb texting and flirting in the manner I have over many years. I should have been more sensitive that not everyone might look at our interactions the way I often did. From the bottom of my heart, I want to sincerely apologise to those I’ve hurt. This is not only an apology to the women who have spoken up, but those who haven’t and felt hurt by my words or behavior. I also need to apologise to my family and fans who I’ve gravely disappointed.”

Lewis has not spoken publicly since the social media statements were posted in October.