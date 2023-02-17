Indie rockers Death by Denim are heading on a national tour.

Beginning in Melbourne on Friday, May 5th, the Perth outfit will then visit Sydney, Wollongong, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast before finishing with a hometown show at The Rechabite on Friday, June 16th (see full dates below).

Tickets are on sale now via the band’s official website. Support will be provided for the East Coast dates by Tone Deaf favourites, dreamy surf rockers Majak Door.

The tour is in support of the band’s newly announced EP My House Is a Club, which is set for release on March 24th (pre-save/pre-order here).

It features the newly released title track, a turbo-charged synth-infused anthem that attempts to capture the absolute chaos of existing in a share house that flits between calm house by day and party pad by night. With a Hot Chip-esque flavour to the track, it bodes well for the full EP.

“With the past albums we were recording 3-4 songs at a time over many months, which can be confusing when you have The Weeknd on repeat in January and the Beatles in March,” the band says about their upcoming record.

“We were on the search for new sounds we had never encountered before and were determined to experiment as much as possible to find them, including a wall of 8 synthesisers, a new drum kit and a fresh range of effects pedals to play with at Debaser Studio, headed up by sound extraordinaire Andy Lawson.”

Death by Denim 2023 National Tour

Supported by Majak Door (East Coast only)

Tickets on sale now via deathbydenim.com.au

Friday, May 5th

Howler, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, May 6th

Waywards, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, May 7th

La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW

Friday, May 12th

The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, May 13th

Solbar, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Friday, June 16th

The Rechabite, Perth, WA