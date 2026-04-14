Death Cab for Cutie are coming back to Australia.

The iconic indie rock band will tour Australia this November, playing shows in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane (see full dates below).

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 21st at 2pm local time. The Mastercard pre-sale begins on Friday, April 17th at 1pm local time, while the Secret Sounds pre-sale begins on Monday, April 20th at 1pm local time.

One of the defining indie bands of the 21st century, Death Cab for Cutie are still going strong in 2026.

They announced their 11th studio album, I Built You a Tower, last month, which is set for release on June 5th via ANTI- Records.

Alongside the news, they unveiled the album’s first single, “Riptides” (listen below).

Frontman Ben Gibbard said “Riptides” captures a feeling that many people have struggled to articulate in recent years.

“‘Riptides’ is about the challenge of dealing with personal struggles as the world around us experiences tragedy and loss on an unfathomable scale,” he explained. “And how when these two elements intertwine themselves in our psyches, it feels utterly paralysing.”

The record marks a significant shift for Death Cab for Cutie.

After more than two decades in the major label system with Atlantic Records, the band have returned to their independent roots — a move that reconnects them with the ethos that defined their earliest work.

Their upcoming Australian shows will feature material from their new album alongside older favourites.

Death Cab for Cutie 2026 Australian Tour

Presented by Secret Sounds

Mastercard pre-sale begins Friday, April 17th (1pm local time)

Secret Sounds pre-sale begins Monday, April 20th (1pm local time)

General sale begins Tuesday, April 21st (2pm local time)

Ticket information available here

Thursday, November 12th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Friday, November 13th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, November 15th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD