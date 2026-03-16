Death Cab for Cutie have announced their 11th studio album, I Built You A Tower, dropping June 5th via ANTI- Records.

The news arrives alongside the release of the album’s first single, “Riptides”, offering an early taste of the band’s next chapter.

The upcoming record also signals a notable change behind the scenes. After more than 20 years releasing music through Atlantic Records, the band have stepped back into the independent world, reconnecting with the DIY spirit that shaped their earliest releases.

Produced and engineered by John Congleton, I Built You A Tower came together quickly. The album was assembled across just three weeks of recording sessions at Animal Rites studio in Los Angeles, as well as in the members’ home studios across Seattle, Bellingham, Los Angeles and Portland.

Frontman Ben Gibbard says “Riptides” captures a feeling that many people have struggled to articulate in recent years.

“‘Riptides’ is about the challenge of dealing with personal struggles as the world around us experiences tragedy and loss on an unfathomable scale,” Gibbard explains. “And how when these two elements intertwine themselves in our psyches, it feels utterly paralysing.”

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The album arrives after a period of reflection for the band. Over the past few years, Death Cab revisited some of their most beloved material with massive sold-out tours celebrating the 20th anniversaries of Transatlanticism and Plans. Those shows proved more than a nostalgic exercise. Instead, they became a catalyst for new music.

For the band, returning to those records reminded them of the emotional connection forged through simpler, more direct songwriting. That energy carried into the studio when the five-piece — Gibbard, bassist Nick Harmer, drummer Jason McGerr and multi-instrumentalists Dave Depper and Zac Rae — reconvened to record.

“The anniversary tours exorcised any nostalgia in our systems,” Depper says. “We felt part of this powerful force greater than all of us and went into the studio with a sense of, how can we capture that feeling and put it into something new?”

Harmer adds that the band rediscovered the mindset that shaped their earliest recordings. “The whole experience of this record got us back to the earliest versions of this band: if the musicians in the room like what we’re working on, that’s enough.”

While the title I Built You A Tower might initially sound like a romantic tribute, for Gibbard it represents something more internal — a metaphor for the way people attempt to compartmentalise grief and move forward.

“There’s this need to find a place in ourselves to put loss and grief,” he says. “A place that can hold it so we can move on with our lives. But there are these moments where the trauma breaks out of that shell we created for it.”

Those themes were shaped during a turbulent period in Gibbard’s life. Behind the scenes of the anniversary tours, where he was performing arena-length sets each night with both Death Cab and The Postal Service, he was also navigating the collapse of his marriage. The songs that emerged from that time aren’t framed as a traditional breakup record, but rather an exploration of what happens after the emotional dust settles.

Across the album, Gibbard wrestles with the limits of coping mechanisms, confronting the weight of unresolved grief before arriving at something resembling acceptance. It’s a record about reckoning with past versions of yourself in order to imagine a future beyond them.

In the studio, that emotional directness was reflected in the music itself. The band leaned into a stripped-back sound guided by Congleton, prioritising immediacy over polish.

“We weren’t afraid of a deeply human sound, some messiness,” Gibbard says. “This isn’t an airbrushed photograph. This is what we look like, this is what we sound like.”

Death Cab for Cutie’s “Riptides” is out now. Pre-save ‘I Built You A Tower’ here.