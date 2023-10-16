Declan McKenna is coming to Australia for his debut headline shows in the country.

The popular English singer-songwriter will perform in Sydney and Melbourne in January of next year, bookended by appearances at Heaps Good in Brisbane and Adelaide (see full dates below). Following his trip Down Under, McKenna will return to the UK for a run of 14 dates, including a stop at London’s Alexandra Palace for his biggest headline show yet.

Tickets to the newly announced Australian shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 20th at 9am local time. The pre-sale begins on Thursday, October 19th at 9am local time.

Fans can expect a preview of McKenna’s forthcoming album, What Happened to the Beach?, which is set for release one month after his Australian tour. It’s the long-awaited follow-up to his 2020 album Zeros, which made it to number two on the UK Albums Chart.

McKenna’s third album was written in response to the intensity of the last few years, and represents a change in songwriting style from his previous political and pointed material.

“If every song features a lyrical statement, then it loses some of its impact, too. I haven’t let go of that aspect of myself, but I don’t want to live out that style forever” he said.

McKenna features on the Heaps Good lineup alongside Flume, Foals, The Avalanches, Holly Humbsertone, MAY-A, Sycco, and more. Last year’s edition saw the touring festival boast a lineup with names like PinkPantheress, Ocean Alley, and Spacey Jane.

Declan McKenna 2024 Australian Tour

Pre-sale begins Thursday, October 19th (9am local time)

General sale begins Friday, October 20th (9am local time)

Tickets available via secretsounds.com

Tuesday, January 2nd

Heaps Good, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, January 3rd (All Ages)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, January 5th (18+)

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, January 6th

Heaps Good, Adelaide, SA