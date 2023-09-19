From tomorrow, you can get your tickets for Heaps Good as the festival makes its return to a city near you around the New Year.

Last year’s edition saw Heaps Good boast a lineup with names like PinkPantheress, Ocean Alley, and Spacey Jane, as the tour went to Adelaide for the first time.

This year, Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl will be the venue of choice to usher in 2024, before the touring festival heads to Queensland’s Sandstone Point on Tuesday, January 2nd and the Adelaide Showgrounds on Saturday, January 6th (see full details below).

In terms of the lineup, it’s stacked. Flume, one of the most renowned and influential electronic artists of the last decade will headline, set to perform hits like “Never Be Like You” and “On Top”.

Following him, Heaps Good enlists Foals, The Avalanches, SBTRKT, a Basement Jaxx DJ set, Griff, Declan Mckenna, May-A, Holly Humberstone, Sycco, Logan, Kettma, Mall Grab, Logic1000, Rona, Salute, and Denim.

The festive season can be an expensive time for most, and sometimes financial burdens can out-price some from a great experience, but Heaps Good is only $140 on pre-sale for the first 5,000 tickets, which starts at 4pm today. General tickets then go on sale tomorrow from 4pm.

Arguably the best thing about Heaps Good festival is that it lives up to its name. From fairly priced tickets, a jam-packed day, and a mix of world-famous musicians and carefully picked local talent,

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Heaps Good 2023/2024

Ticket information available via heapsgoodfest.com

Sunday, December 31st

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, VIC

Tuesday, January 2nd

Sandstone Point, Queensland

Saturday, January 6th

Adelaide Showgrounds, SA

Lineup

FLUME

FOALS

THE AVALANCHES

SBTRKT – MEL & BNE

BASEMENT JAXX (DJ SET) – MEL EXCLUSIVE

DECLAN MCKENNA – ADL & BNE

GRIFF

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE

MAY-A

SYCCO

LOGAN

Returning to Adelaide

SOUND ARCHIVE

MALL GRAB

KETTAMA

SALUTE

LOGIC1000

RONA.

DENIM